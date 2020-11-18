HOWARD, Eileen J. Wheeler
Age 69, of Braselton, passed November 8, 2020. Service to be announced by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
