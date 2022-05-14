ajc logo
HOWARD, Edward James

Mr. Edward James Howard peacefully transitioned on May 9, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, 1:00 PM, at Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, Covington, GA, Rev. Richard Howard, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Remains will lie in-state at the chapel from 12:00 Noon until service hour. He leaves to cherish his memories three children, Sharon Moring, Edward Howard, Jr. and Kimberlyn Howard; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

