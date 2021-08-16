HOWARD, Billie Virginia



Of Covington, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at the age of 96. Mrs. Howard was a resident of Covington for over 52 years. She was retired from Sears Catalog in Covington and volunteered with her husband at Newton General Hospital. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Covington. Mrs. Howard loved gardening, puzzles, spending time with her family, watching sports, and was an avid UGA DAWGS fan! Mrs. Howard was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ray Allen Howard, parents, Thomas Lawson Marett and Mosie Lavenia Reed Marett, 7 sisters and 3 brothers.



She is survived by her daughters, Allene Reagin (Jan Mock) of Tybee Island, GA, Connie Vanderzwart (Jack), Linda Bruce; and son Tim Howard (Scheree) of Covington, GA; grandchildren, Caiti Ewing (Tony), Alysha Johnson (TJ), Jake Vanderzwart (Desire), Brantleigh Howard, Courtney Howard, Carson Howard, Hannah Bruce, Lawson Howard; 7 precious great-grandchildren, and a very special long-term caregiver, Theresa Bowling. She is also survived by her brother, Harry Marett; sisters, Glenda Hix (Dean) and Gloria Ferguson; brothers-in-law, John Howard (Anne), Jimmy Howard (Dianne); sisters-in-law, Betty Cassiday, Charlotte Carson (Henry); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services for Mrs. Howard will be held Monday, August 16, 2021, 3:00 PM, with Steve Aldridge officiating at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home from 1:00 – 3:00 PM prior to the service.


