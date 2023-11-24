Obituaries

Howard, Alice

File photo
File photo
Nov 24, 2023

HOWARD, Alice

Ms. Alice Delores Jones Howard of Atlanta entered into rest November 21, 2023. Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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