<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688324-01_0_USFlag.eps_20210506.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688324-01_0_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HOUSWORTH, Harold<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Harold Daniel Housworth, 96 years old, passed away at home on May 3, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Lucille Nix Housworth. He is survived by daughter Susan (Charlie) Whitt, son Tommy (Wendy) Housworth, grandchildren Grady and Maggie Housworth, sister-in-law Betty Nix, brother-in-law Rev. Lamar Cochran, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Harold was born in the Klondike community near Lithonia, GA. A World War II veteran, he served for three years in the Army Signal Corps, in the US and in Europe. After the war, he attended Georgia State University, then began a 38 year career with Western Electric/AT&T. Harold received the 11 Alive Community Service Award in 2000 for his 13 years of volunteer work with Goodwill Industries. He was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church, and was an avid reader and Braves fan, as well as a masterful woodworker and gardener. There will be a family graveside service officiated by Rev. Larry Sullivan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association or Goodwill Industries of North Georgia. </font><br/>