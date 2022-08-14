Housworth, Emory

HOUSWORTH Sr., Emory



Viewing and Interment Services for Emory Housworth Sr., age 86, of Decatur, GA passed away on Tuesday August 9, 2022. He leaves Myrtis Housworth, his devoted wife of 68 years.



Funeral services at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Decatur, GA, August 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM. INTERMENT at Jackson City Cemetery at 3:00 PM, Jackson, GA.

