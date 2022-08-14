ajc logo
Housworth, Emory

HOUSWORTH Sr., Emory

Viewing and Interment Services for Emory Housworth Sr., age 86, of Decatur, GA passed away on Tuesday August 9, 2022. He leaves Myrtis Housworth, his devoted wife of 68 years.

Funeral services at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Decatur, GA, August 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM. INTERMENT at Jackson City Cemetery at 3:00 PM, Jackson, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

