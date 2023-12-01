HOUSTON, Sandra D.
Age 80, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, November 18, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
HOUSTON, Sandra D.
Age 80, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, November 18, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.hopefunerals.com