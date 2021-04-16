ajc logo
Houston, Samuel

HOUSTON, Samuel B.

A Celebration of Life for Colonel Samuel B. Houston, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. 2560 Tilson Rd. Decatur, GA 30032. Interment will be announced later.

Visitation TODAY from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Live Streamed from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at our S. DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy. Decatur, GA 30034.

404-241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

