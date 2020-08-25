X

Houston, Mary

HOUSTON, Mary Elizabeth "Skeeter" Mary Elizabeth Houston "Skeeter" passed away on August 18, 2020. Mrs. Houston was a devoted Christian, wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Houston. Mrs. Houston is survived by her children, Michelle and Joseph M. Houston (Nicole), her grandchildren, Jessica Gould, Paul Gould, Samantha Houston, and Joseph C. Houston and her great-grandchild, Piper Gould. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker GA at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Research Association in her name.

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home/1156

