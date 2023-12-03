Houston, Mary Carlile

CARLILE HOUSTON, Mary L.



Mary Lou Dobbs Carlile Houston left this world peacefully on November 27, 2023. Mary Lou was a Christian, a wife, a mother, and a friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Reverend Billy T. Carlile; her husband of 22 years, Samuel Houston; and her daughter, Melinda Carlile. She is survived by daughters, Ginger (Jimmy) Walker, Diane Carlile, Patty (Larry) Gasaway, Denise (Doug) Meadows; and son, Scott (Jenny) Carlile. Mary was also blessed with ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.



Mary was a beloved mother and grandmother who had a sharp wit, thoughtful advice, and loads of love. She was a great cook who loved her family and going to church. Her heart of gold reached out to all that came in contact with her.



Tuesday, December 5, 2023, will be visitation and viewing from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, at Lakeside Funeral Home, 121 Claremore Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188.



Wednesday, December 6, 2023, will be viewing from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with a funeral service at 12:00 PM, also a Lakeside Funeral Home. Interment will be afterward at Sandy Plains Cemetery, Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, Georgia.



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