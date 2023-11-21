HOUSTON, Isaac Henry



Isaac Henry Houston, 72, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023. He was born to Robert Travis Houston and Margaret Ruth Horton Houston in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, May 5, 1951. Isaac was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Cherry Houston; daughter, Kimberly Houston; son, Khary (Mena) Gude; grandchildren, Marshall W. Mabry IV., Cherrie Amaya Houston, and Ari Gude; sister, Audra (Kenneth) Gamble; and a host of nieces and nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, November 24, 2023, at 12:00 PM, in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Visitation will occur prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at the funeral home. We welcome you to leave your condolences, thoughts, and memories of Isaac on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com



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