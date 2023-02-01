X
Houston, Gregory

HOUSTON, Gregory

Gregory Scott Houston, best known as Gregg. Homegoing Service and Service of Committal Friday, February 3, 2023, with Visitation at 10:00 AM and service to follow at 11:00 AM, Cascade United Methodist Church, 458 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. The Reverend Dr. Kevin Muriel officiating. Masks are required for all services please. In his memory, the family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to one of the following of your choosing: Houston Family Legacy Church, Third Creek AME Zion Church, 415 E Main St., Cleveland, NC 27013 Or National Negro Golf Association.. Make checks to: Napoleon Hornbuckle Golf Scholarship Foundation, 708 Lenox Lane, Atlanta, GA 30324. On Thursday, February 2, 2023. Public Viewing and Guest Sign-In will be 1:00-5:00 PM, and Wake with Family, 5:00-7:00 PM, Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




