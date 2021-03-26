HOUSLEY, Jimmy R.



Jimmy R. Housley, age 86, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Jimmy was born October 9, 1934, in Copperhill, Tennessee, to Charlotte and Grady Housley. His family moved to Marietta where he attended Osbourne High School. He graduated from Southern Technical Institute with a degree in Building Construction Technology. He served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves.



Marietta residents Jimmy and Althea were the owners of Housley's Riding Equipment for many years. He was a skilled carpenter and builder, and he built many homes in the Marietta area. Those who knew Jimmy will cherish his memory.



Jimmy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Althea Housley; son Jason Housley (Juli); daughter Alicia Anderson; brother Eugene Housley (Mary); grandsons Justin Crowe, Jimmy Moore, and Zane Housley



Visitation for Jimmy is Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Pkwy. Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. A celebration of life will follow the visitation, and burial will occur at Pine Ridge Memorial Park.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Housley family.

