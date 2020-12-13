HOUSER, George David



George David Houser died peacefully on December 10, 2020 at the age of 84. David is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, General and Mrs. Houston Parks Houser, III. David was born in Macon, and served in the US Army from 1958-1960. He received a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Harvard University and a Masters of Industrial Management from Georgia Tech. David worked with Honeywell for four years, then spent the rest of his working career with Arthur Andersen in the Human Resources area.



In His many capacities, David was able to touch literally thousands of lives, helping them with their business and personal careers. David was very active in his church and served on the local and national board of Young Audiences.



A virtual Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 11:00 AM



www. Facebook.com/StJohnsEpiscopalCollegePark. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Episcopal Church, 3480 East Main Street, College Park, GA 30337.

