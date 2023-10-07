HOUSE, Russell R.



Russell R. House, age 78, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on October 5, 2023, following an extended illness. Russ was a loving and devoted husband and father. An involved community member, local businessman, and avid reader, he was passionate about classical music and history. Russ was born at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, GA, and was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond R. House and Virginia Hurt House. He is survived by his wife, Nicole Anne Lomangino House; son, Thomas Dylan House (Elizabeth); granddaughter, Imoen House expected in December 2023; brothers, Raymond House and Regan House; sisters, Hollis Cantrell and Roxanne Petrides (Harry); and many nieces and nephews. Russ served in the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and 1967 in Parris Island, SC, and El Toro Marine Corps Air Station, in CA. He was a self-employed State Farm agent from March 1973 to September 2016; he enjoyed meeting many people who became lifelong friends. A private graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park is planned.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Russ's memory to Peachtree Creek Memory Care, 4375 Beech Haven Trail, Atlanta, GA 30339, or to Tranquility Hospice at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 4040 Hospital West Dr., Austell, GA 30106.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com