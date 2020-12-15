HOUSE, Joni Bird Ellen



Joni Bird Ellen House, of Marietta, beloved first-born of Martha (House) Kruse and the late James Herman House, Jr., went to be with Jesus on December 10. In addition to her mother, Joni leaves behind a passel of devoted family and friends, including her stepdad, Orville Kruse, her sisters and brothers-in-law Jamie and Dale Georgia and Julie and Rebo Barnes, her love, Alan Toney, her nephews and their wives, Harris and Tiffany Georgia and Will and Lauren Georgia and four great-nieces, each of whom will miss "AJ" so much.



Joni was born in Gadsden, Alabama but moved with her parents to East Point, Georgia when she was a year old. She received her BA in Modern Studies from the University of Virginia, where she studied as an Echols Scholar and landed a prestigious residence "on the Lawn" her senior year due to academic standing. She earned an MBA in Finance from Georgia State University.



In recent years, Joni began pursuing a degree in archaeology from the University of the Highlands and Islands in Scotland. She also worked tirelessly on environmental issues and enjoyed many happy years on St. Simon's Island, Georgia.



Joni's career began at Delta Air Lines; from there, she started her own consulting business, ultimately landing at Alexander Proudfoot as an Executive Vice President.



We are deeply grateful to Dr. Emilio Lacayo, Dr. Kristie Blum, Dr. Eric Minninberg, Amy York, PA and the staff at the Piedmont Cancer Center and at the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory, all of whom provided incredible care to Joni and to our family over the years. We would also like to thank the team at Weinstein Hospice for their care and compassion.



The family held a private service. For a full obituary, visit www.mayeswarddobbins.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

