House, Harold

HOUSE, Jr., Harold
Age 47, of Douglasville, passed December 16, 2020. Arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Douglasville Chapel - Douglasville
8312 Dallas Hwy.
