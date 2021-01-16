Houlihan, Margaret

HOULIHAN (CARRIER), Margaret Mary



Margaret Mary (Carrier) Houlihan died January 13, 2021. Born in Detroit, MI on June 11, 1932, she was the daughter of Archibald and Agnes (Logue) Carrier. Margaret was an accomplished musician. A graduate of Sienna Heights College, Adrian, MI, she taught music in Southfield, MI, prior to the birth of her children. She instilled a love of music and continued playing her piano until shortly before her death. Having settled in Dunwoody, GA in 1974, she remained in her home until her death cared for by family, the caregivers provided by KADAN Healthcare, and AGAPE hospice. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Michael J. Houlihan, her parents, and her brothers James, Donald, and Paul.



Margaret is survived by her sister, Anne Carrier of Redford, MI, her children: Colleen, Meg Houlihan (Tom Lannin) of Charlotte, NC, Anne Ashworth, Maureen Otremba (James) of Sartell, MN, Michael (Jane) of Chevy Chase, MD, Thomas (Diane) and Greg (Melissa Segel). She was the grandmother of 19: Claire and Elena Houlihan; Alex, Greta and Gillian (Matt Whittlesly) Ashworth; Stephanie, Rachel and David Otremba; Megan and Chris Houlihan; Patrick (Katie), Michael, Amelia, Erin, Benjamin, Nicholas, Marie, and Annie Houlihan; and Lillian Houlihan. A Private Funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

