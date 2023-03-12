HOULIHAN, Barbara Lou



Barbara Lou Houlihan, 89, a longtime resident of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, died peacefully at her home March 4, 2023.



Born January 27, 1934, in Springfield, Illinois to John and Florence Houlihan. Barbara received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Loretto Heights College (Regis University) in Denver, Colorado in 1961. She continued her education at The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana from which she received her Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration and Supervision in 1970.



Barbara served as administrator and teacher in Denver, Colorado; Kansas City, Missouri; Mobile, Alabama; and Atlanta, Georgia from the 1960s through the 1990s, retiring in 1995. She was selected Teacher of the Year in 1985 at Smoke Rise Elementary School, in Stone Mountain, Georgia and was nominated for this honor again at Richards Middle School in Lawrenceville, Georgia.



Barbara was a consummate teaching professional, copious reader, and avid world traveler. She loved planning trips. Her favorite travel destination was Ireland, where she spent many happy times with longtime friends.



Barbara was predeceased by her parents and sister, Della Downing. She is survived by nephew, Chris Downing; nieces, Barb Allison and Colleen Downing; and grand-niece, Heather Allison, all of Colorado. She is also survived by her many friends who were her "Atlanta family".



Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 6400 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63111-2807.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be read at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 on March 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the church prior to the Mass.



