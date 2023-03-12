X
Dark Mode Toggle

Houlihan, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOULIHAN, Barbara Lou

Barbara Lou Houlihan, 89, a longtime resident of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, died peacefully at her home March 4, 2023.

Born January 27, 1934, in Springfield, Illinois to John and Florence Houlihan. Barbara received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Loretto Heights College (Regis University) in Denver, Colorado in 1961. She continued her education at The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana from which she received her Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration and Supervision in 1970.

Barbara served as administrator and teacher in Denver, Colorado; Kansas City, Missouri; Mobile, Alabama; and Atlanta, Georgia from the 1960s through the 1990s, retiring in 1995. She was selected Teacher of the Year in 1985 at Smoke Rise Elementary School, in Stone Mountain, Georgia and was nominated for this honor again at Richards Middle School in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Barbara was a consummate teaching professional, copious reader, and avid world traveler. She loved planning trips. Her favorite travel destination was Ireland, where she spent many happy times with longtime friends.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents and sister, Della Downing. She is survived by nephew, Chris Downing; nieces, Barb Allison and Colleen Downing; and grand-niece, Heather Allison, all of Colorado. She is also survived by her many friends who were her "Atlanta family".

Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 6400 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63111-2807.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be read at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 on March 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the church prior to the Mass.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan. 63h ago

Credit: Barrow County Emergency Services

3 killed, 3 injured after series of explosions at Barrow County home
10h ago

Credit: AP

US agencies debunk Florida surgeon general's vaccine claims
9h ago

Grady to celebrate opening of new outpatient surgery tower
19h ago

Grady to celebrate opening of new outpatient surgery tower
19h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers to bring pollen relief; daylight saving time begins
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Bowen, Benjamin
2h ago
Haynes, Leola
2h ago
Queen, Arthur
2h ago
Featured

Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Sidney Lanier
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Science Fest, St. Patrick’s Parade...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top