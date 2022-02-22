Houle, Walter

HOULE, Sr., Walter D.



Walter D. Houle Sr. died on February 15, 2022 in Fernandina Beach, FL. He was 89 years old and was born in White Plains, NY on May 31, 1932. He was the son of Emile H. Houle and Ann Christine Houle (Foster). He held a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the NJ In-stitute of Technology, Associate's Degrees in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from New-ark College of Engineering and the State University of NY, and graduated from White Plains High School in 1950. His long career in electronics spanned the invention of the transistor and the development of computers.



He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. During his military career he was involved in establishing emergency communications at the presidential level. His first television project featured President Eisenhower speaking to the nation during a civil defense drill.



He is a 13th generation descendant of Louis Houde who came to Canada in 1647 and was a member of Les Descendants de Louis Houde Association. He additionally was a member of the Democratic Club of Amelia Island, the Flowering Fernandina Project, Meals on Wheels for Pets, Habitat for Humanity, and the Harrison Cove Homeowners Association.



Mr. Houle was a lifetime wood carver and his work is displayed in the Georgia State Capital Museum and in the homes of many friends and family. He prided himself on his ability to fix any-thing and his inability to hold a tune or dance.



He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Betty Jane Houle (Morra), and his brothers Emile H. Houle and James F. Houle.



Survivors include daughters Nancy Houle Clark (Craig), Sharon Houle Shannon (Trip), son Walter D. Houle Jr. (Pam), grandchildren Michael C. Clark, Andrew T. Clark (Britton), Colin P. Shan-non (Sarah), Kara E. Shannon, Katherine M. Shannon, former spouse Carol Houle (Hayllar), step-daughter Sharon E. Mooney, step-son William G. Mooney (Wendy), step-grandchildren Hayden G. and Heather P. Mooney, sister-in-law Linda Catlin Houle, brother Jim's partner Joan B. Vivaldo, brother-in-law Paul J. Morra, many beloved nieces, nephews and close friends.



A memorial service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son - Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on February 26, 2022 at 11 AM , with graveside services to follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



Memorial contributions can be directed to the Democratic Club of Amelia Island or Community Hospice and Palliative Care of Nassau County, Fernandina Beach, FL.



