HOUGH, Donovan Paul "Don"



Donovan P. Hough, age 92, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2023.



Born on December 12, 1930, in West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Pauline; wife of 52 years, Troudy; and son, Glen.



Surviving is, special friend, Joan Chapman; sons, Ralph (Sarah) and Eric (Lisa); and daughter, Lenor (Dana) Wilkie; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Of special importance were his cousins, Stan, Milt, and Rodney, and their respective spouses and families.



Don was a music educator in Fulton County, from which he retired, and began a string instrument repair business for almost 30 years. Don was a charter member of the Modernaires big band and the Atlanta Community Orchestra. Besides love for his family and musical interests, playing soccer was dear to his heart until he could run no more! Don was a wonderful husband and father, whose life impact is greatly appreciated, and continues to grow with family and friends alike!



Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel

989 Riverside Drive

Gainesville, GA

30501

https://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com