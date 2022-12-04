ajc logo
HOUDYSHELL, Sara

Sara Riggs Houdyshell, age 82, passed away on November 27, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born December 17, 1939, in Washington D.C. to Ralph and Ethel Riggs.

After graduating from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, she moved to Tampa and was employed with the Internal Revenue Service as the first female revenue agent in Tampa. Thereafter, she moved to Stone Mountain, Georgia where she worked with Emory University for many years and subsequently worked for herself as a Certified Public Accountant. She maintained certifications with both Florida Institute of CPAs and the Georgia Society of CPAs and retired from the practice in April.

Sara is survived by her daughter Robin West and son Riley West, and brother Tom Riggs.

Please join us celebrating her life Saturday morning December 10, 2022. The memorial service will be at 11 AM with visitation an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the nonprofit organization of Atlanta Lost-n-Found Youth, www.lnfy.org/donate.




