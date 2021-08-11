Hosmer, Joseph

HOSMER, Jr., Joseph



Joseph Blaine Hosmer, Jr. passed away peacefully during his sleep on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Phoenix Assisted Living at the age of 69 years of age. Joe was born on September 27, 1952 in Atlanta, GA to the late Julia Swiney Hosmer and the late Joseph Blaine Hosmer, Sr. Joe is survived by his cousins, Ruthy Stephens (Don), Major Snow (Sandra) Mary Alice Webb (Michael) and Julia Morrell. He is also survived by his cousin Claude O'Neal's children, Alton O'Neal, Charles O'Neal, Thomas O'Neal and Darlene O'Neal, his cousin Susan Snow Hope's children, Betsy Skarecky and Clair Wallace, and his cousin Mary Nancy West's children, Ansley Hamlin and Jamie Hamlin. He is also survived by his other cousins' children, Mandy Vaudry, Rusty Snow, Whitney Zeh, Caitlyn Webb, Maggie Webb, Sam Stephens, Meredith Acierno and Susan Alexis Husson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ella Clements Swiney and James Warner Swiney, his aunts and uncle, Ella Mae O'Neal, (Alton), Clements Swiney, and Ruth Swiney Snow (Asbury Dewey).



Joe graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in computer science. He obtained a Master's degree from Mercer University. He spent his career working in the world of computer programming and development and could tell you anything you wanted to know about computers. Even during the time when the stroke affected his memory, he would often tell us that he was working on computer language in his head. He loved his work but was one month out from retirement when he suffered the debilitating stroke.



Joe was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan watching as many games as he could. He also loved the Falcons, but not quite as much as the DAWGS. Joe loved to go camping and fishing. That was his plan for retirement. He loved playing video games and he loved piddling in his yard, but his greatest pride and joy was his Audi. He loved that car so much and it broke his heart when it was sold.



If Joe could talk to us now, four long and hard years after his stroke, he would say "Don't put off enjoying your life and having fun waiting for retirement. Live life as you go along."



We would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Legacy Village, Thomasville, Georgia, Randy Laroque, Glenn Morrell and Richard Harris for including Joe in their Wednesday night Hootenannies when he was at Legacy Village; the staff at Country Gardens in Dunwoody and the staff of Phoenix Assisted Living in Dunwoody.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the University of Georgia general scholarship fund.



There will be a graveside service Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Sandy Springs. The family requests that Covid precautions are honored. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

