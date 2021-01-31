HOSLER, Stan



Stan Hosler, 70, of Marietta, passed away January 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving daughter and family. He is survived by his daughter, Sydney (Craig) D'Arcy, two grandchildren, Katherine D'Arcy and Christian D'Arcy, three nieces, Nicole Volkert, Victoria Zackert, Elizabeth Hosler, and one nephew, Dr. Matthew Hosler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Harold Hosler and his brother, Dr. Mark Hosler.



Stan's early life was spent in Missouri, where he graduated from Higginsville High School and Southwest Baptist University. During his career, Stan initially taught high school English before working for multiple corporations. He then successfully owned and operated his own business, Stylus Communications. Stan was a teacher, friend, and mentor to countless people he touched throughout his life. In business, he had success in sales, marketing and business communications, but his core talent was teaching. His presence was larger than life.



Stan was a lifelong learner, showing interests in many topics including science, theology, art, history, geography and music. Most who knew him well recognized his intense passion for music. So many of us will miss his intellect, charisma, curiosity, generosity and humor, but most of all his written correspondence and colorful postcards. A memorial service will be delayed, possibly to be held in the Spring.



