Hose, Dorothye

HOSE (WILLIAMS), Dorothye



Mrs Dorothye Williams Hose, age 73 of Faiburn, GA, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Piedmont Medical Center in Atlanta.



Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Murray Brothers Funeral home chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, Atlanta, GA 30331.

