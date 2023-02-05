HORVATH, Mary Alice "Maggie"



Mary Alice "Maggie" Horvath, age 99, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 31, 2023. Maggie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 79 years, Albert, in May of 2022. She is survived by three children, Pam Mayhew (Tom - deceased), Stephanie Townsend (Mike), and Scott Horvath (Debbie). Maggie was an adored mother and grandmother. Her life has been blessed with seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Maggie and Albert relocated to Atlanta in 1966 from their hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after a brief stay in Memphis, Tennessee. In Atlanta, Maggie was a longtime employee of Arthur Andersen & Co. The family will have visitation at Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 6 PM to 9 PM. The funeral service celebrating her life will be held at Wages & Sons Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.



