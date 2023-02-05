X
Dark Mode Toggle

Horvath, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HORVATH, Mary Alice "Maggie"

Mary Alice "Maggie" Horvath, age 99, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 31, 2023. Maggie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 79 years, Albert, in May of 2022. She is survived by three children, Pam Mayhew (Tom - deceased), Stephanie Townsend (Mike), and Scott Horvath (Debbie). Maggie was an adored mother and grandmother. Her life has been blessed with seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Maggie and Albert relocated to Atlanta in 1966 from their hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after a brief stay in Memphis, Tennessee. In Atlanta, Maggie was a longtime employee of Arthur Andersen & Co. The family will have visitation at Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 6 PM to 9 PM. The funeral service celebrating her life will be held at Wages & Sons Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Gwinnett Chapel

1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.wagesandsons.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nick Cammett

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
12h ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
16m ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
16m ago

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
The Latest

Credit: File

Goldhahn, Sandy
1h ago
Ellison, George
1h ago
Beebe, Carl
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
4h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top