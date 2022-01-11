HORVATH, John M. "Jack"



John M. "Jack" Horvath, LTC ret. US Army of Tucker, Georgia, died from cancer peacefully on December 30, 2021, while in Hospice home care. He was 82 years old.



He was predeceased by his mother, Marie M. Priscilla Horvath and his father, Francis G. Horvath.



Jack was born April 27, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended St. lgnatius High school, class of '57, and he attributes credit to St. lgnatius H.S. for who he became in years ahead. He attended John Carroll University, class of '61. He was an ROTC graduate and immediately entered the Army at graduation.



Jack married Patricia Sullivan Horvath in June of 1963. They were married 58 years.



He and his family lived in Germany with the Army twice. He had two unaccompanied tours in Vietnam where he had a truck company which transported military supplies from the port of Qui Nhon to the interior of the country. He loved his soldiers and did whatever he could for them.



Jack also had one tour in Saudi Arabia as an advisor to the Saudi Army.



He attended the Army Transportation School, The Army Command and General Staff College, and the College of William and Mary. After retirement from the Army, he worked several positions, eventually working as office manager for an insurance company.



Jack belonged to the Buick Club of America, the Dixie Buick Club, and the Georgia Cool Cruisers for a Cause. He enjoyed having his older cars restored and enjoyed driving them.



He and his wife volunteered at the USO Atlanta Airport, numerous Georgia National Guard functions, the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift store where he worked the electrical desk, MedShare lnternational, and Missionaries of the Poor, preparing and sending food shipments to Jamaica, Haiti, and St .Vincent. For this endeavor, he learned to drive a forklift.



He was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic church where he served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus.



Jack was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and a Duke Basketball fan. He even named his dog, Duke.



Jack is survived by his wife, Patricia Horvath, his children, daughter Mary Catherine "Mary Kay" Hannah and her husband John and granddaughter Rosa Maria Hannah of NC, daughter, Helen Rita Horvath and her husband Kenneth Jones of Alameda, CA, his sister Kate Maruszak and husband Paul of San Diego, CA, and many, many cousins and friends and his dog, Duke.



ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO Georgia, Suite 320 Terminal Atrium, Box 20963, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Atlanta, GA 30320; or to the Holy Cross Catholic Church Troop Support Ministry, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 or to any of the other organizations where Jack volunteered listed above.



Since Jack donated his body to Emory School of Medicine, there is a Memorial Mass on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with Fr. Jude Michael Krill OFM Conv. principle Celebrant. Visitation at 10 AM. Simple Reception to follow in the Assembly Room.

