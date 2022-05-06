HORVATH, Albert



Albert Horvath, age 100, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 2, 2022. Mr. Horvath has been an Atlanta resident since 1966. He is survived by his wife, Maryalyce (Maggie) of 80 years, three children, Pam, Stephanie and Scott. He has seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The viewing for Mr. Horvath is at Wages and Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 6-9 PM. Funeral Services will be at Wages and Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM.



