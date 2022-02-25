Horton, Johnnie

HORTON, Jr., Johnnie



Age 66 of Powder Springs passed away on February 13, 2022. Service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00PM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Viewing will be held TODAY, Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. 770-489-6751.

