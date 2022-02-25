Horton, Johnnie

HORTON, Jr., Johnnie
Age 66 of Powder Springs passed away on February 13, 2022. Service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00PM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Viewing will be held TODAY, Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. 770-489-6751.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Douglasville, GA
30134
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
