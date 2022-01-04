Horton, Dwight

HORTON, Jr., Dwight



Dwight Horton, Jr. of Westminster, SC was born in Atlanta in 1935 to the late Catherine Weck Horton and Dwight Horton, Sr. He passed into Heaven on December 22, 2021 from complications from the COVID virus. Dwight was in the first graduating class of Northside High School in Atlanta in 1955. He graduated from University of Georgia where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity and the football team, coached by Wally Butts. He enjoyed for many years the friendship of fellow football team members, "Wally's Boys," which met twice a year in Athens. With his wife of 21 years, Carolyn, Dwight had a ministry, River Garden, which spread the word of Jesus Christ to northeast Georgia and surrounding areas. He was an active member of St. John's Anglican Church on River Road in Westminster, SC. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons Dwight, Jim and Jason and daughters Holly and Christa; 6 grandchildren, sister Kay, 3 nieces and 4 cousins, a black stallion named Black Jack. A Funeral Service will be held 11:30 AM, Wednesday January 5th, 2022 at St. John's Anglican Church, 330 River Rd., Westminster, SC 29693, with burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Memorials may be made to St. John's Anglican Church, 330 River Rd., Westminster, SC 29693. A message of condolence may be written to the family by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com. Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the Horton family.

