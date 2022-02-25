Horton, Carolyn

HORTON (CLARKE), Carolyn Hagood



Westminster- Carolyn Hagood Clarke Horton, went home to be with her Lord on February 16th, 2022. Carolyn was born on March 12th, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Harrison Clarke and Alice J. Spratt. She attended Northside High School '56 and the University of Miami where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Carolyn owned an employee placement service in Atlanta and made Rabun County her full-time home in 1975. She opened Traves Real Estate in the 1980's and enjoyed many years in the real estate business. Carolyn was very involved in the community and helped to establish FAITH (Fight Abuse In The Home) in Rabun with others who had a calling to help women in need. Carolyn reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Dwight Horton, Jr., in 1990, and the two were happily married for 21 years. Together they built a ministry, The River Garden, and helped many people find peace and healing through the love of God. She and her husband were active in St. John's Anglican Church in Westminster, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Horton Jr., her brother, Harrison Clarke Jr., and her sister-in-law Ana Elena Clarke (Jimmy) and her parents. Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Christa Traves Arnold and Holly Bauer; sons, Jim Horton, Dwight III Horton, and Jason Horton; sisters, Elizabeth Chandler (Phillip) and Kay Puckett; brother; James P. Clarke; seven grandchildren, Anna Hagood Arnold, Jimmy Horton, Carol Ann Horton, Allison Horton, and Elizabeth Horton and Dylan Bauer and Cole Bauer; and her loving cousins, Melanie Arney Matthewson, Christa Arney Green, Hagood Clarke III, Ann Clarke, and Virginia Clarke Green. Funeral service will be held at Sandifer Funeral Home in Westminster, South Carolina on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 11:00 with a burial to follow at 3:00 PM, Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mr. Vernon NW, Sandy Springs, GA, 30328. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 26th, 2022 prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. Memorial donations in Carolyn's memory can be made to FAITH, PO Box 1964, Clayton, Georgia, 30525 or St. John's Anglican Church, 330 River Road, Westminster, South Carolina, 29693. A message of condolence may be written to the family by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com. Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the Horton Family.

