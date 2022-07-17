HORRELL, Robert Lee



1940 - 2022



Robert Lee Horrell, 81, of Marietta, GA, left this earth and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 9, 2022. Rob was born November 17, 1940, in Owensboro, KY, to the late Amelia Frances Head and Albert Edward Horrell.



Raised in a Christian family whose many activities centered around Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Thruston, KY, Rob, like his six siblings, attended Thruston School from 1st through 8th grade, making lifelong friends and memories.



Rob loved baseball and basketball from an early age and was thrilled when his mother altered his brother's wool baseball uniform to fit him at five, so he could begin his baseball career in style. Notably, Rob was the only person in Owensboro to have an unassisted triple play at 12 years old. When baseball season ended, Rob would beg his big brother, Bennie, to play basketball with him for hours which developed his skills as a pointing guard, propelling him through his high school and college teams.



He attended Daviess County High School, where he excelled in academics and athletics. He played baseball and basketball all four years and was well-liked and a friend to everyone. After graduating high school in 1958, Rob attended Kentucky Wesleyan College, where he played basketball all four years and graduated in 1962. He then went on to attend Vanderbilt Law School and graduated in 1965.



Rob began his private law practice in Owensboro, KY, and later became Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in 1968. He married the love of his life, Peggy "Peg" Edgley, in 1972 and moved to Atlanta, GA, to begin a new commercial real estate development career. Rob built upon his real estate law background at Jack DeBoer and Associates, leading the research, purchase, negotiation, and development of its new hotel concept, Residence Inn. He continued his career at Ackerman and Company in Atlanta, GA, buying and developing commercial properties in Atlanta and North Georgia.



The family was everything to Rob, and he was happiest when surrounded by them. Every grandchild felt like the "favorite," and Poppy was always every grandchild's "best pal." Poppy and Nana never missed a school event, a sporting event, or a birthday party. He was a friend to all and never spoke unkindly about anyone. Rob led by example, always looking for the positive in people and life. He would go to any length to make his loved ones happy and always put others first. Poppy loved to entertain us with his funny jokes, sing, and play the piano and guitar. He found his greatest pleasure in spending time with all his family.



Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Albert Horrell; and his siblings, George William Horrell, Charles Edward Horrell (Ann), Shirley Horrell Leonard (Tom), Margaret "Dolly" Horrell Mattingly (Gabe), Rachael Horrell Sandidge, Bennie Albert Horrell (Judy), and Ann Horrell Gibson.



"Pop" is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Peggy Edgley Horrell; and his four children, William Raymond Skillman III (Stacy) of Greenwood, IN, Nancy Skillman Hollensbe (Peter) of Atlanta, GA, Leigh Skillman Pollard (Tee) of Atlanta, GA, and PJ Skillman Price (Kevin) of Marietta, GA.



"Poppy" is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Ashley Skillman Haltom (Ray), William Andrew Skillman (Brittany), Emma Summers Pollard, Charlotte Miles Pollard, Peter DeWitt Hollensbe, Jr., Katherine Campbell Hollensbe, Caroline Summers Hollensbe, Elizabeth Hamilton Hollensbe, Robert Hayes Price, Walker Sutherland Price, and four great-grandchildren, Hudson Parker Haltom, Hadley Paige Haltom, Sophia Rae Skillman, and William Shepherd Skillman. Rob is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he adored.



We want to thank his nurse, Billie Ray Wilson, who took extraordinary care of his "bud" and entertained him in his last year of life. We would also like to thank Fernando McCoy and Capstone Hospice for their help and kindness.

