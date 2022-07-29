HOROWITZ, Gerald



(Jerry)



Gerald (Jerry) Horowitz, 83, of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully on July 27, 2022. Jerry was born on February 21, 1939 to Dorothy and Moe Horowitz. Jerry, a native of Atlanta, graduated from Grady High School and attended Tulane University. At Tulane, he was awarded a BA of Arts and Sciences in Psychology. He was Student Council President, an AROTC Co. officer, LAGNIAPPES, member of Hillel Foundation, Sigma Alpha Mu President and Homecoming Chairman. In 1964, Jerry married Pearlann Gulden and together had two wonderful children, Scott and Michelle. Jerry was a consummate leader not only in his field of work but also as a volunteer in all aspects of the community both secular and Jewish. By 1961, he was employed by Johnson, Lane, Space, Smith & Co. Financial Advisors where he rose to the position of Senior Vice President. In 1986, Jerry was presented the Georgia Securities Dealers Association Industry Service award. In 1991, he was employed at Smith Barney Financial Advisors where he later developed the Horowitz Wealth Management Group until his retirement. Jerry had a driving force within him, always striving to make the community a better place. His volunteer activities in the community had far reaching positive effects. He was once described as a "pied piper in the philanthropic world leading all his admirers to do Tikkun Olam and making the world a better place for the next generation." For this dedication to our community throughout his life, he received legions of honorary awards. This work culminated in him receiving the Greater Atlanta Jewish Federations Lifetime Achievement Award. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Pearlann Gulden Horowitz; son, Scott; and daughter, Michelle; sister, Vivian Slotin of Savannah, GA; and brother-in-law, Daniel Gulden (Candice); sister-in-law, Isabel Gulden of Atlanta, GA; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place 1:00 PM TODAY, July 29th at Congregation Shearith Israel, 1180 University Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30306. Shiva details to be announced at the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations on his behalf be sent to Emory Research on Alzheimer's and related diseases through A Family Affair, W.B. Jewish Home, Weinstein Hospice or a charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

