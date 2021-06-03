HORNSBY, Theodore "Ted"



Mr. Theodore "Ted" Hornsby, 85, of SW Atlanta, passed



Saturday, May 29, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 5, 11 AM Graveside at The Enon Church Cemetery, 3570 Stonewall Tell Rd, College Park. . A viewing will be held Friday, June 4, 10 AM until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. 404-691-4685



www.thorntonmortuary.com.

