ajc logo
X

Hornsby, Theodore

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HORNSBY, Theodore "Ted"

Mr. Theodore "Ted" Hornsby, 85, of SW Atlanta, passed

Saturday, May 29, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 5, 11 AM Graveside at The Enon Church Cemetery, 3570 Stonewall Tell Rd, College Park. . A viewing will be held Friday, June 4, 10 AM until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. 404-691-4685

www.thorntonmortuary.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top