HORNSBY, Micheal



Mr. Micheal J. Hornsby of S.W. Atlanta passed February 12, 2021. Graveside Services will be Friday, February 19, 12 Noon at Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing Today, 10 AM until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M. L. King Jr. Dr., (404) 691-4685. thorntonmortuary@yahoo.com.