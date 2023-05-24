Horne, Claude

X

Claude Allyn Horne (Allyn), 44, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29, 2023, while on his regular run on Seattle's Waterfront. Allyn was born in Atlanta, Georgia and attended The Westminster Schools. Following High School, he attended Georgetown University in Washington, DC, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2001.Upon graduation; he joined Corporate Executive Board, in Washington, where he gained recognition for innovative ideas and workplace ethics. After 7 years with CEB, the fast-paced world of Silicon Valley tech startups captured his attention, leading him to relocate to the West Coast, where he finally settled in Seattle. Along the way, he worked for some great companies, including Rocket Fuel, Amazon, Indeed and, most recently, Pinterest. Allyn was a brilliant writer and student of literature. He enjoyed reading, sometimes immersing himself in three or four books at once. He was an avid runner, continuing his High School cross-country career, and was a frequent marathoner. He loved to travel but found a special place in Hawaii and traveled there often. Allyn is survived by his loving parents, Claude and Nancy Horne; aunt Cathy Horne Thayer (Victor); uncle Larry Norman (Helen); numerous cousins and friends; and his beloved cats, Kona and Kauai. He is predeceased by his brothers, Jeffrey Hammond Horne, and Brian Daniel Horne. The family will receive friends Friday, June 2, 2023, from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA with a Graveside Service to follow, 1 PM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Jeffrey's Voice Leukemia Research Fund at the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. www.jeffreysvoice.org




