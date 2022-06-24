HORNE, Artelia



Funeral services for Mrs. Artelia R. Horne, of Atlanta will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 1:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331, (404) 349-3000. Public viewing for Mrs. Horne will be held on today from 1:00 until 6:00 PM. www.mbfh.com.



