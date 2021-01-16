Hornbuckle, George

HORNBUCKLE Jr., George N.



George N. Hornbuckle, Jr., 92, formerly of Lithonia, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Portland, Oregon, where he moved in 2017 to be near family. George was born to George N. Hornbuckle, Sr., and Ruth Baker Hornbuckle on January 2, 1929. He was predeceased by his wife, Wanslee Lorene Hornbuckle, daughter Janet Hornbuckle Wiesner (Paul), son David Russell Hornbuckle (Susan), son George Greg Hornbuckle, and brother Robert Bruce Hornbuckle (Ellen). George is survived by his grandsons Joe Hornbuckle, Russ Hornbuckle, Alan Hornbuckle, and Jamie Williford (Heather); granddaughter Jennifer Goodman (Mark); five great-grandchildren Whitney Williford, Ruth Williford, Cameron Goodman, Skyler Goodman, and Lindsey Goodman; cousin Peggy Burnette (Gaines) of Portland; nephew Bruce Hornbuckle of Kennesaw, and niece Brenda Hornbuckle Merwin (Charlie) of Valdosta. George graduated from Tech High in Atlanta, GA, in 1946. His career included employmen with International Harvester Company from 1948 to 1963, and a salesman for Lamar Ferrell Chevrolet in Atlanta, GA, where he was awarded a medal for the highest number of truck sales in 1977. George was a Mason, an avid reader, and loved to play golf. In his retirement years he enjoyed ushering for the Atlanta Braves and for Georgia Tech. He was particularly thrilled to have been ushering the night the Braves won the World Series in 1993. George was a very devoted husband and father. George's cremated remains will be buried next to his wife, Wanslee, in Marietta, GA, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Huntington's Disease Society at: https://www.hdsa.org/how-you-can- help/donations.html.

