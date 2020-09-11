Hopkins, Josephine

HOPKINS (LITTLE), Josephine "Jo" Josephine Little "Jo" Hopkins, age 92 of Atlanta, GA, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Hopkins, daughter, Marsha Hopkins, and granddaughter, Brittany Ann Hopkins. Jo is survived by her children, Kelly Hopkins (Denise) of Sugar Hill, GA, Carolyn Robinson (David) of Braselton, GA, Keith Hopkins (Laura) of Roswell, GA, grandchildren, Traci Lowry (Donald), Kimberly Woods (Justen), Lindsay Leake (Harvey), Jacqueline Hopkins and Brett Hopkins, great-grandchildren, Faith Lowry, Sarah-Rob Lowry, Caroline Woods, Caitlyn Woods, Connor Woods, Harvey Leake, III, Holden Leake, Hadley Leake, sister, Eloise Spradlin of Lexington, KY, and brothers, Roger Little of Denver, NC, and Donnie Little of Huntersville, NC. She was always happiest with her large, loud family around her. She wanted everyone to know she had a "wonderful" life. Jo was born in Pikeville, KY on August 17, 1928. She married the love of her life in 1949 and they were married 56 years before Harold passed away in 2006. She said a million times "she could have hunted the world over and never found anyone as wonderful as him". Jo had always been an active member of North Peachtree Baptist Church, including planning all the Sunday School parties which were known to be legendary! She loved to bowl, was an accomplished bridge player, loved to cook with desserts being her specialty, loved to shop, travel and always had a big smile on her face. She was also and avid Atlanta Braves fan. She was beautiful and a true Southern lady. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and loved her family fiercely. She leaves us rich in memories. We are forever grateful to the Arbor Terrace family for the loving care they have given our Mom over the past years. A private graveside service will be held at North Atlanta Memorial Park on Friday, September 11. Pastor Jason Mincey of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Road, Dacula, GA 30019, in memory of Jo Hopkins. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. 770-945-6924. Share memories of Jo at hamiltonmillchapel.com.

