HOPKINS, Joseph Earl



Joseph Earl Hopkins age 84 passed away peacefully October 16, 2020. He was born July 25, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Robert and Rita Hopkins. He served in the US Army. He married the love of his life, Wynelle "P-Nut" Hopkins on February 14, 1957. They lived most of their life in Alpharetta with their two sons, Jeff and Todd. He spent his career working in the banking business and retired as vice president of Sun Trust Bank. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Wynelle "P-Nut" Hopkins in February 2020. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Barbara Hopkins of Roswell; Todd and Cindy Hopkins of Cumming; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.



