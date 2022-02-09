Hopkins, Janice

HOPKINS (KING), Janice



Janice King Hopkins, age 62, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away suddenly on February 5, 2022 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett. She was born in Atlanta to Maurice (Sam) and Helen King on January 30, 1960. Janice grew up in Hapeville and graduated Valedictorian of her class at Hapeville High School where she was active in the high school band, stage band, orchestra and chorus. She later graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, working in the campus police department while pursuing her studies. After graduation, she performed accounting at Trust Company Bank, Days Inn, and Murex Corporation. At the time of her death she was employed at Immucor as the Financial Services Manager, where she was indispensable to the company.



Janice had three great loves—her family, music and the beach. During high school and college Christmas breaks, she played the mall piano for Rich's. She loved all music, but especially loved playing her home piano as she said it gave her peace. She was so talented. When on vacation at her favorite beach – Gulf Shores, Alabama – she enjoyed walking the shore every morning, reading an interesting book by the pool, and fine dining. Most of all, Janice always made sure that she took care of everyone else. She was our anchor. Her love was unconditional, generous, and supportive. She was so excited when her first grandchild – Peyton – was born, and was equally excited awaiting the arrival of her second grandchild – Cooper – this June. She so loved being a grandmother. We will miss her beautiful smile and her loving support. But now she is in heaven with her mother and grandparents, who loved her dearly. She will now be watching, guiding and protecting over her beloved family from afar.



Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Helen King. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Gary Hopkins; her son, Michael Hopkins, daughter-in-law Olivia Hopkins, granddaughter Peyton Hopkins, and grandson on the way Michael Cooper Hopkins; loving sisters Cheryl Bunch and Marcia King; brother-in-law Mike Bunch and niece Michelle Bunch.



Visitation will be held Thursday, February 10 from 5 to 8 PM at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30046.

