Obituaries
HOPKINS, Helga Rita Renata

Helga Rita Renata Hopkins passed on May 15, 2022. She was born in Szczecin, a city then in Germany and now in Poland, on February 22, 1930. She later studied fashion design in Berlin. Helga met her husband, Walter Hopkins, while he worked as a base engineer in Berlin. The couple eventually moved to the United States, first to Jacksonville, Florida, and then to Atlanta, where Helga raised her two children, Hedi and Greg.

In the 1970s, Helga co-founded Presenting the Season, a quarterly magazine that showcased social events in Atlanta. She also served on the women's auxiliary of the Atlanta Humane Society, and she volunteered with the Atlanta Zoo by organizing its annual Beastly Feast. Helga was a gregarious person who enjoyed a large network of friends.

Helga loved animals of all kinds, especially dogs and birds. At one point the family proudly owned four dogs and three parrots. An excellent cook, she prepared many festive dishes at parties for friends. Helga was also a skilled seamstress who could adapt complex Vogue patterns to suit her needs. Helga was predeceased by her parents, Johannes Friedrich and Hedwig Emma Kate Broese. She is survived by her daughter, Hedwig (Hedi) Lorraine Hopkins Vinton and her husband, George; her son, Gregory Colquitt Hopkins, and her two stepsons, Walter Colquitt Hopkins (Della) and James Hershell Hopkins. She is also survived by her beloved friend and caretaker, Edward Gay.

Helga's Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM at H.M. Patterson's funeral home at Oglethorpe Hill in Brookhaven. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Emory University Hospital/Winship Cancer Institute in honor of Helga Hopkins.




