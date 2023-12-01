HOPKINS-GORHAM, Sherhonda
Age 43, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 16, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 PM, Greater Deliverance Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
HOPKINS-GORHAM, Sherhonda
Age 43, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 16, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 PM, Greater Deliverance Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral