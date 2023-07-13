Hopkins, Frank

Frank Edwin Hopkins, Jr., age 80, of Hoschton, GA, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Daniel Hopkins. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Kim Hopkins, of Hoschton, GA; David and Bettina Hopkins, of Gainesville, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Janis Hopkins, of Douglasville, GA; grandchildren, Avery Scott Hopkins, Hailey Marie Hopkins, Ansley Lynn Hopkins, Tanner John Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Ste. 550, Atlanta, GA 30346. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 2 PM until 4 PM at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Highway 53, Hoschton, GA 30548. lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.

