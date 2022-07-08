ajc logo
Hopkins, Dorothy

HOPKINS, Dorothy

December 4, 1927 -

June 30, 2022

Dorothy Lee Brown Hopkins was the youngest daughter of John and Harriet Jacob Brown (deceased) of Columbia, SC. She married James Hopkins (deceased) in 1947 and was a loving mother to their three children—Carey (Columbia, SC), John (deceased), and Collette (Atlanta, GA). Mrs. Hopkins received her bachelor's degree from Benedict College in Columbia, SC and her master's degree from South Carolina State College in Orangeburg, SC. She worked for South Carolina State Hospital and taught in Richland County, SC schools, including Perrin-Thomas Elementary School and Meadowfield Elementary School. After retirement, Mrs. Hopkins spent two decades in Atlanta with her daughter Collette and son-in-law Trevor. She will be remembered fondly by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

