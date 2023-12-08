HOPGOOD, Anthony
Age 60, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 1, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 11 AM, Young Street Community Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
HOPGOOD, Anthony
Age 60, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 1, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 11 AM, Young Street Community Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral