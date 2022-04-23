ajc logo
Hopf, Renee

On April 14 Renee Hopf, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 80. Renee was born on August 16, 1941, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to Bill and Dorothy Rennekamp (Baker). She received a BA degree in education from the University of Southern California on September 7, 1963. She was a wonderful elementary school teacher and raised two amazing children, Kristin and Dennis. Renee had a passion for nature and was an excellent writer. She combined these interests in many ways. She was a master gardener and created a showplace garden at their residence in Stone Mountain. She became very interested in Zoo Atlanta and was a docent there. Renee and Denny also chaired the committee that raised funds and designed the statue of the zoo's favorite citizen - Willy B. That tribute is one of the most photographed stops in Atlanta. She used her writing skills to write nature-related articles for the neighborhood newspaper, The Smoke Signal. After their marriage in 1963 Renee and Denny spent some time at Clemson. Then they spent 4 years in the Air Force and two years traveling in the management consulting business. Renee and family moved to Atlanta in 1970 and Denny began a 30-year career with fellow Clemson classmates in the company Ply Mart. In 2017 the Hopfs moved to the Senior Living Facility at Park Springs near Stone Mountain. Renee had a lot of accomplishments and many friends but was always known for being a good wife, mother and grandmother (Nina, the most important). The family still vacations together at St. Simons Island and spends relaxing time at a second home in Hayesville, NC. Renee is preceded in death by her father William, her mother Dorothy, and her brother Bill Rennekamp. She is survived by her husband Denny, their two children Kristin and Dennis, her daughter-in- law Andrea, her five brothers and sisters Ronnie, David, Nick, Phoebe and Michael. Also, her five grandchildren Joshua, Olivia, Anna, Michael and Nicholas. A Memorial Service will be held at Decatur First United Methodist Church at 300 E. Ponce De Leon at 11 AM on Saturday, April 30. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association team Still Renee. Http:act.Alz.org/goto/stillrenee www.mccammonammonsclick.com. 865-982-6812.

