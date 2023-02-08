HOPF, Denny



On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Denny Hopf, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at age eighty-one. An avid sports fan and artist, Denny was born and raised in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Clemson University and graduated in 1963 with a degree in Industrial Management. While he was finishing school he married his high school sweetheart, Renee Rennekamp, on September 7, 1963. They were married for 59 years until Renee passed away from Alzheimer's in April 2022.



Denny went into the US Air Force for 4 years and ended up as a Captain when he finished his term in 1968. Denny was a man of habit and loved tradition and stability. He started Ply Mart Lumber Supply with the Mahaffey brothers from Clemson in 1968. He was the VP of Human Resources for 30 years while there and never missed a day of work from being sick. Everyone knew him and loved to come into the office of "Mr. Denny."



Denny was best known for his kind and loving spirit. He was a giver who always looked out for others before himself. He had many hobbies/interests including art, model railroading, sports memorabilia, golf, gardening, and the Church. Denny leaves behind daughter Kristin Hopf Purvis, son Dennis Hopf (Andrea Valk Hopf), and grandkids Joshua Purvis (Austen Evans Purvis), Olivia Purvis, Anna Hopf, Michael Hopf, and Nicholas Hopf. He also recently became a great grandfather to Sutton Purvis in 2022.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11 AM at Decatur First United Methodist Church. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association for team Still Renee.



