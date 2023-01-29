Hope, Lucien

HOPE, Jr., Lucien W. "Buzz"



Lucien W. Hope, Jr. "Buzz", 88, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on January 25, 2023, at the UT Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. His calm passing came after several days suffering from bilateral pneumonia.



He was the eldest son of the late Lucien W. Hope and Ruth M. Hope and was born on July 19, 1934, in Atlanta, GA as a 6th generation Atlantan. He was predeceased by his siblings Barbara Hope Hancock, R. Lawson Hope, and Sally Hope Stancil.



His proudest achievement was marrying his high school sweetheart, Marie Jett Hope, on June 16, 1956, after a storybook courtship that began in 1950 when they attended North Fulton High School.



Buzz is survived by his wife, Marie; son, Lucien W. Hope, III "Trip"; daughter, Julie Hope Mirts; brother, Martin Hope (Betty Jo); and brother-in-law, Gardner M. Jett (Jane). Granddaughters, Dorothy Hope Faulkenberry (Nathaniel) and Hope Mirts Cox (Taylor); as well as six great-grandchildren, who will always lovingly remember their "Granddang". He also claimed Hazen Mirts (Brettany) and Whitney Mirts King (John Mark) and their children as his own.



His family is very thankful for all of the expressions of love and support that they have received during this difficult time. They request that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Wears Valley Ranch, 100 One Fine Pl, Sevierville, TN 37862. Receiving of friends will be from 5:00-6:00 PM at Rose Mortuary, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, on Monday, January 30, 2023. A Memorial Service will immediately follow in the chapel. Online condolences may be made www.rosefuneraltn.com

