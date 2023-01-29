X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hope, Lucien

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOPE, Jr., Lucien W. "Buzz"

Lucien W. Hope, Jr. "Buzz", 88, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on January 25, 2023, at the UT Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. His calm passing came after several days suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

He was the eldest son of the late Lucien W. Hope and Ruth M. Hope and was born on July 19, 1934, in Atlanta, GA as a 6th generation Atlantan. He was predeceased by his siblings Barbara Hope Hancock, R. Lawson Hope, and Sally Hope Stancil.

His proudest achievement was marrying his high school sweetheart, Marie Jett Hope, on June 16, 1956, after a storybook courtship that began in 1950 when they attended North Fulton High School.

Buzz is survived by his wife, Marie; son, Lucien W. Hope, III "Trip"; daughter, Julie Hope Mirts; brother, Martin Hope (Betty Jo); and brother-in-law, Gardner M. Jett (Jane). Granddaughters, Dorothy Hope Faulkenberry (Nathaniel) and Hope Mirts Cox (Taylor); as well as six great-grandchildren, who will always lovingly remember their "Granddang". He also claimed Hazen Mirts (Brettany) and Whitney Mirts King (John Mark) and their children as his own.

His family is very thankful for all of the expressions of love and support that they have received during this difficult time. They request that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Wears Valley Ranch, 100 One Fine Pl, Sevierville, TN 37862. Receiving of friends will be from 5:00-6:00 PM at Rose Mortuary, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, on Monday, January 30, 2023. A Memorial Service will immediately follow in the chapel. Online condolences may be made www.rosefuneraltn.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rose Funeral & Cremation - Mann

6200 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN

37919

https://www.rosefuneraltn.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Life in prison for Henry County man, 80, who fatally shot son’s fiancée’s child11h ago

Credit: Compilation

UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog
6h ago

Credit: Olivia Wilson/UGAAA

Oquendo leads Bulldogs to overtime victory
5h ago

Credit: Olivia Wilson/UGAAA

Oquendo leads Bulldogs to overtime victory
5h ago

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Hobson, Virginia
2h ago
Plunkett, Donald
2h ago
Thomas, William
2h ago
Featured

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
17h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top