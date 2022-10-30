ajc logo
X

Hope, Karen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOPE, Karen Rose

Karen Rose Hope passed away on October 26, 2022. Karen was the beloved wife of the late Allen E. Hope; loving mother to Michael (Deborah), Gregory (Laurie), Jeffrey (Libby) and Andrew (Marjorie) Hope; devoted grandmother of Ryan, Devin, Adam and Eric Hope, and great-grandmother of Olivia and Siena Hope. She was predeceased by her parents, the late Henry (late Ella); and her brother the late Robert Poulsen. Karen is survived by her special friends in Atlanta - Faye, Dennis and the Starbucks Gang; also her extended family in Racine and Milwaukee WI. Karen was an artist, writer, calligrapher and avid world traveler. Private services were held. Donations may be made in Karen's memory to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association - www.phassociation.org. Arrangements by the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, Williamsville, NY. Please leave online condolences at www.DenglerRobertsPernaWilliamsville.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Florida can’t exploit cracks in Georgia’s defense, but Tennessee can4h ago

Credit: Paul Sancya

Michigan State players rough up Michigan players in tunnel
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 1 Georgia honors Vince Dooley with hard-fought win over Florida
7h ago

Credit: David J. Phillip

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
41m ago

Credit: David J. Phillip

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
41m ago

Credit: Steve Swisher/NBC

UGA trio wins $375,000 in ‘Capital One College Bowl’
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Coachman, Clarence
2h ago
Copeland, Virginia
2h ago
Hargray, Clarraine
2h ago
Featured

Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information
19h ago
Mike Luckovich cartoon tribute to Coach Vince Dooley: RIP to one great Dawg
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top