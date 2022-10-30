HOPE, Karen Rose



Karen Rose Hope passed away on October 26, 2022. Karen was the beloved wife of the late Allen E. Hope; loving mother to Michael (Deborah), Gregory (Laurie), Jeffrey (Libby) and Andrew (Marjorie) Hope; devoted grandmother of Ryan, Devin, Adam and Eric Hope, and great-grandmother of Olivia and Siena Hope. She was predeceased by her parents, the late Henry (late Ella); and her brother the late Robert Poulsen. Karen is survived by her special friends in Atlanta - Faye, Dennis and the Starbucks Gang; also her extended family in Racine and Milwaukee WI. Karen was an artist, writer, calligrapher and avid world traveler. Private services were held. Donations may be made in Karen's memory to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association - www.phassociation.org. Arrangements by the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, Williamsville, NY. Please leave online condolences at www.DenglerRobertsPernaWilliamsville.com

